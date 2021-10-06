Aug. 26, 1950 - Oct. 2, 2021

On October 2, 2021, Quentin L. Miller, also known as “Grandpa Q”, age 71, went to heaven from his home in the Helena Valley.

He was born on August 26, 1950, in Webster, South Dakota, to Elmo M. Miller and Alice J. Loterbauer. The family later moved to Bozeman, MT.

He graduated from Montana State University with a BS Degree in Physical Education. There he met and married Kathryn Hollenback. From this union, a daughter and son were born, Kristyn and Matt. After years of marriage, Quentin and Kathryn parted ways, but shared the common belief of always doing what was best for their children.

In 1998, he met Linda Stinger at a dance in Silver City, MT. They became best friends and later married. Quentin now had a new wife and two more daughters, Lisa and Mindy.