Pyfer, Mary Sasek

After losing a sister and growing up as an only child…she bounced back. After enduring the trials of starting school without knowing the language…she bounced back. After weathering the Great Depression…she bounced back. After tragically losing her first born son…she bounced back. After being removed by “jaws of life” from her crushed car in a horrific 2005 car accident…she bounced back. An amazing combination of kindness and grit, the spirit of “Miss Mary” (as she was fondly called by Cooney staff) lives on in her example and the memory of her lovely warm smile.

Mary Elizabeth Sasek, was born December 2, 1921, by midwifery in East Helena, Montana. Her father, Joseph M. Sasek, immigrated from Slovenia, a beautiful Montana-like province in the northern part of the former Yugoslavia, to work in East Helena's ASARCO lead smelter, which attracted numerous workers from Slovenia and eastern Europe. Joe married Mary Lesar, also a Slovenian immigrant. They had two girls, Mary and Fanny, but Fanny died before the age of two. So Mary grew up an only child, speaking only Slovenian in the household and knowing virtually no English when she started first grade. As a result, she became truly bilingual, with essentially two first languages. Her father Joe was her rock. But her mother Mary (“Nana” to us) was her teacher, mentor, friend, and soulmate to whom she dedicated so much of her amazing wellspring of love and attention. She spent every day with Nana at 8 East Pacific St., helping with her large garden and canning, making pohina and potica, soups and fresh bread, fixing her hair and shopping for her or chauffeuring her to visits or appointments. This while domestically engineering a household of four active boys a block away on Pacific St., just down from the Firehall. Even in Mary’s last days, and through the ever-increasing dementia, she frequently talked about Nana.