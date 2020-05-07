Pryor, Robert (Bob) C.

Jan. 27, 1932 – April 17, 2020
Robert (Bob) C. Pryor, 88, passed away in his home of 47 years in Lincoln, Montana on April 17, 2020. He was born in Eddie, Texas to Claude and Emma Belle Pryor on January 27, 1932.
He served in the United States Air Force. He specialized in electronics, radio communications and S.A.C. He retired and served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars.
He is survived by his wife Ann of 55 years of marriage and his children; Michelle Rider od Sand Springs, Oklahoma, Robert T. Pryor of Claremore, Oklahoma, Tracey Carter Pryor of Missoula, Montana and George E. Pryor of Lincoln, Montana. He was a grandfather to ten grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
After retirement he enjoyed trapping, hunting, fishing and gold mining. He loved the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Marilyn Gross and two brothers; George and Tom Pryor.
At his request, Bob will be laid to rest at Fort Harrison in Helena, Montana during a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lincoln Ambulatory Service.
In loving memory as the angels take you home…..to live in the hearts of those we loved is to never die…..
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.