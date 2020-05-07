Pryor, Robert (Bob) C.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jan. 27, 1932 – April 17, 2020

Robert (Bob) C. Pryor, 88, passed away in his home of 47 years in Lincoln, Montana on April 17, 2020. He was born in Eddie, Texas to Claude and Emma Belle Pryor on January 27, 1932.

He served in the United States Air Force. He specialized in electronics, radio communications and S.A.C. He retired and served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars.

He is survived by his wife Ann of 55 years of marriage and his children; Michelle Rider od Sand Springs, Oklahoma, Robert T. Pryor of Claremore, Oklahoma, Tracey Carter Pryor of Missoula, Montana and George E. Pryor of Lincoln, Montana. He was a grandfather to ten grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

After retirement he enjoyed trapping, hunting, fishing and gold mining. He loved the outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Marilyn Gross and two brothers; George and Tom Pryor.

At his request, Bob will be laid to rest at Fort Harrison in Helena, Montana during a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lincoln Ambulatory Service.

In loving memory as the angels take you home…..to live in the hearts of those we loved is to never die…..

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Pryor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.