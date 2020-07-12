Power, Elaine Cooper

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elaine Cooper Power passed away on June 30, 2020, having lived over 100 years.

She spent all but a few of those years in Helena. She experienced and witnessed the great depression, Helena’s 1935 earthquake, World War 2, the Korean and Vietnam wars, and birth of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was able to celebrate her 100th birthday on February 18th with a celebration attended by over 100 family and friends.

Elaine was born to Homer and Elizabeth Phillips and was raised on the Phillips dairy farm off Green Meadow Drive. She attended Broadwater and Hawthorne elementary schools and Helena High School. She spent two years of high school in railroad cars that served as classrooms following the earthquake.

In spite of living her formative years on a dairy, she took her mother’s advice and never learned to milk a cow. She spent her youth riding her horse, Lucky, all over the Helena Valley. Her farm background led her to become active in 4H, which afforded her the first opportunity to leave Helena and attend a turkey demonstration in Portland. Even though she was a child during the depression, she never felt poor because she always carried a nickel in her pocket that her father gave her.