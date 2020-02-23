Potter, Mansfield Owen

Mansfield Owen Potter passed away December 15, 2019. “Mans or M.O.” was born April 15th, 1921 in Helena to Dulcie May (Elmore) Potter and Owen Dakota Potter.

He grew up at the family farm on Spokane Creek and around Helena. On September 6th, 1942 he married Dorothy Marie Simmons in Yuma, Arizona. In 1948 the couple bought the ranch just south of the home place, again on Spokane Creek. They would raise 4 children there and also spent the rest of their lives on the ranch. They were wonderful people and parents.

M.O. was preceded in death by his wife, parents, 3 sisters, 3 brothers and their spouses, Blanche (Francis) Wells, Ruth (Clint) Pierson, Marion (Bill) Halm, Stanton (Dia) Potter, Don (Virginia) Potter, and Everett Potter; also son Martin and daughters Jane and Donna and her husband Joe Garcia.

He is survived by his son John Potter, grandson William (Jessica) Heller, great granddaughters Shelby and Sierra Heller, 2 nieces, 5 nephews and their families.

He spent 98 years making friends and very few if any, enemies. And he rarely ever complained!

He will always be missed.

At his request there will be no services.

