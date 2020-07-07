Posewitz, Jim

Poz was preceded in death by his parents and his first son, Eric. He is survived by his life-partner, Gayle; sons Brian, Allen, Carl, Matthew (wife Heather and daughters Sarah and Lindsay), and Andrew (wife Kelly and daughters Madison and Charlotte); stepchildren Ann Gassmann (husband Nate and daughter Joslin and son Lyzander), and Clayton DeSimone (wife Michele and daughter Ayla Camas). Poz is also survived by his brother, John (wife Mary and their three sons and daughter and their children).

Poz’s motto for life – “As long as there is time on the clock, you have to play the game” – guided everything he did. He never faltered in the face of opposition; he never gave up and usually found a way to achieve his goal if first blocked; he always gave whatever issue he took on his best shot. In the end, his determination and strategic mind, his relentless humor and hardy laugh, and his unflinching positive attitude ensured success in so many, many arenas. The natural resource conservation legacy Poz has left for all Montanans is what sets our State apart. When we fish or float a free-flowing river, or spot a herd of elk heading over the hill or a group of bison peacefully grazing on the plains; when we seek out the quiet solitude of a long hike into the backcountry and experience the country as it once was; when we take rifle in hand and head into the woods or onto the plains to meet the hunting challenge in order to renew our soul, we will remember Poz.