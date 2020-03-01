Platt, Kenneth "Ken" Arvin

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, February 19th, 2020, Kenneth “Ken” Arvin Platt, a loving husband, father, family man and friend, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 75.
Ken was born on January 2, 1945, to Bernice Platt in Chicago, Il. He was raised in Butte by his Aunt Velma and his Uncle Woodrow. They had four daughters of their own, Wilma, Diane, Janis and Wanda. The girls accepted him as a brother and remained close to him throughout his life.
After graduating from Butte High in 1963, Ken married first wife Karen and had 2 kids, Rhonda and Kenneth. They divorced in 1969. Ken married childhood friend Darlene McHugh in 1970 and went on to have two more children, Tana Adams and Mike Platt.
Ken's work with the Montana Highway Department would have them move their family to Montana City in 1981 where Ken and daughter Tana developed a lifelong love for horses.
In 1989, Ken would divorce a 2nd time, only to find his soul mate and forever companion Joanie Wilcken Platt a few years later while living in East Helena. Ken and Joan were married in a Las Vegas Chapel on May 6, 1996. Their new home was established in the Helena Valley and this is where they remained happily married until the end of his life. Joan had two kids of her own, Jennifer Hildenstab (Shane) and Bryan Beckler, that welcomed Ken into their lives and he was very grateful to be a part of theirs.
Ken loved to fish, hunt, and take pictures. He spent many days at lakes around Helena camping and boating with Joan and their dogs. He enjoyed golf and passed that love on to both of his boys. Ken also loved to sing and was once a member of the Barbershop Quartet. He taught himself to play the guitar and liked playing his favorite country songs. He was proudly asked to perform at Aimee and Mike's wedding in 2001 and HE ROCKED IT!
You have free articles remaining.
Ken was a volunteer fireman and member of the Montana City Volunteer Fire Department for most of the 1980's. He met many friends there and thoroughly enjoyed his time with the department. He and Joan had a lot of fun catching up at a MCVFD reunion a few years ago.
He had a long and rewarding career with the Highway Department that started shortly after graduating high school. He touched the lives of countless people during this time and was fortunate to call so many of them friends. He studied surveying and engineering through his work and held many titles over the years, retiring as an Engineer Contract Specialist in October of 2005 after 42 years.
Ken was a very good man. He was loved dearly by so many and his passing has left a hole in our hearts that can never be filled. His welcoming eyes and unforgettable laugh will never be forgotten. Ken loved his family. Even in times of absence, they were always on his mind and in his heart. He was so proud of all of his kids and his grand kids and loved traveling to watch them play sports and other activities. His kind spirit will live on in all of us forever. Rest easy Big Ken!
Please take the time to read Ken's full obituary and life story at the following link: www.aswfuneralhome.com.
Ken is survived by his wife Joanie; his “sisters” Wilma Laity, Diane Chaddock, Janis Mateel, and Wanda Andre (Patrick); children Rhonda Johnson, Kenneth Platt, Tana Adams (Tom), Michael Platt (Aimee Ameline), Jennifer Hildenstab (Shane), and Bryan Beckler; grandchildren Kendra, Jedidiah, Delilah, Heidi Johnson, Kai Adams, Ashton, Isabel, Ayden Platt, Dalton and Dawson Hildenstab, and seven great grandchildren. Ken also leaves behind many close friends as well as his dogs, Joey and Kaitlyn.
Memorials in his name can be sent to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, Mt. 59604.
A service celebrating Ken's life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, March 7th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave., in Helena. A reception will immediately follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.