Platt, Kenneth "Ken" Arvin

Ken loved to fish, hunt, and take pictures. He spent many days at lakes around Helena camping and boating with Joan and their dogs. He enjoyed golf and passed that love on to both of his boys. Ken also loved to sing and was once a member of the Barbershop Quartet. He taught himself to play the guitar and liked playing his favorite country songs. He was proudly asked to perform at Aimee and Mike's wedding in 2001 and HE ROCKED IT!

Ken was a volunteer fireman and member of the Montana City Volunteer Fire Department for most of the 1980's. He met many friends there and thoroughly enjoyed his time with the department. He and Joan had a lot of fun catching up at a MCVFD reunion a few years ago.

He had a long and rewarding career with the Highway Department that started shortly after graduating high school. He touched the lives of countless people during this time and was fortunate to call so many of them friends. He studied surveying and engineering through his work and held many titles over the years, retiring as an Engineer Contract Specialist in October of 2005 after 42 years.