June 14, 1951 - Sept. 10, 2019

PJ White Emineth, beloved grandmother, mother, sister, and aunt, passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease on September 10, 2019. PJ was born on June 14, 1951, at St Vincent's Hospital to Russ and Mary Ellen White in Billings Montana. She attended Fratt Memorial Elementary School in Billings, Bishop Gilmore in Helena, and graduated from Helena Senior High in 1969. She began her nursing career as an LPN, graduating from the Helena Vo-Tech in 1987; and later became an RN through the University of The State of New York in 1997. She married Tim Emineth on Oct. 14, 1972, with whom she had three children. PJ worked as a Nurse for 25 years.

PJ's true love in life was her three children, her family, and her eight grandchildren. She was the second born of nine children, and always made time with her family a priority. Her commitment to being present at family gatherings, helped her three children build life-long and meaningful relationships with their cousins, aunts and uncles. Known as “Grammy” by her grandkids, she loved them fiercely leaving an indelible mark on each one of them. Many friends of her children passed through the doors of her home, so she became a mom to many in Helena. Raised by a mother who strived to be an example of unconditional love, and surviving polio as a child, PJ's natural purpose became one of loving and caring for others. Her career, Nursing, became her outlet to share her purpose with the world. Some were able to see her in action, thousands were fortunate to be on the receiving end of her care in her 25-year career. Before finding her calling in nursing, she was quite the entrepreneur, operating a second-hand clothing store with her lifelong friend Renee Jennings; and running a keno calling business at multiple local bars in the Helena Valley. Early in her adult life, she really enjoyed bowling on local leagues.