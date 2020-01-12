Pierce, Ann Elizabeth

Ann Elizabeth Pierce passed away in the early morning hours of January 5th, 2020 at St Peter’s Hospital surrounded by family. She was just shy of 82 years old.
Ann was born on January 24th, 1938 in Boston, MA to Proctor & Ella Wells. She was the youngest of three children. Her older brother Bert was born in 1933 and her sister, Joan born in 1935, but who died of spinal meningitis in 1936.
The family relocated to Whitefield Maine, but when times got tough in Maine the family trekked West arriving in the Bitterroot Valley when Ann was about 4 years old.
Her father became an electrician working on the various dams being built in Montana and Idaho. They moved many times while she was growing up and she attended school in Hamilton, Helena, Missoula and finally Kalispell, graduating from Flathead County High in 1956.
Ann married Jack Black of Helena on June 23rd, 1956 and they raised two children, Scott and Jackie.
After 25 years of marriage, they divorced but remained close friends, devoted parents/grandparents and business partners.
In her years Ann worked as a long-distance toll operator, PBX switchboard operator, grocery checker, bookkeeper, bank teller and for 25 years with the Montana Unemployment Insurance Division until retirement in 1998.
Ann married Frank Pierce of Deer Lodge Mt in 1992 and they enjoyed dancing, horseback riding and spending time in the outdoors together until his death in 1997.
After Frank’s passing, she found her ultimate dancing partner and fishing companion in Dave Brown of Whitehall and they spent 20 years together doing just that.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents Proc and Ella Wells, sister Joan Wells, brother Bert Wells and sister in law Faye Wells.
Ann is survived by her children Jackie (Kent) Smith of Helena, Scott (Kym) Black of Billings, Grandchildren Tony (Lyndsay) Smith, Kellie (Justin) Knapp, Tanner (Brianna) Smith, all of Helena, Kansys (Dylan) Clouse of Seaside OR & Kennedy Black of Billings. Great-grandchildren: Reinah & Bennie Knapp and Tazen & Elli Smith along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
A memorial service will be held on January 18th at 12:00 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave a reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ann’s name are suggested to Wild About Cats Rescue & Sanctuary, PO Box 7866 Helena MT 59604. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ann.
