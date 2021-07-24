 Skip to main content
Phyllis R. Sanders
June 8, 1928 – July 27, 2020

Celebrate the life of Phyllis R. Sanders (June 8, 1928-July 27, 2020). Memorial mass will be held July 27, 2021 at noon. Cathedral of Saint Helena, 530 N. Ewing St., Helena, MT

