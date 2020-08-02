× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Phyllis R. Sanders, age 92, passed away peacefully at Woodland Care Center, Woodland, Washington on July 27, 2020.

Phyllis was born in Helena, Montana on June 8, 1928, to Rudolph and Charlotte (Barnes)

Anderson. She attended St. Helena Catholic Schools and graduated in 1946. She married George Sanders and remained in Helena raising three children.

During her time in Helena she worked at the Marlow Theater, Montana Liquor Division, Colonial Inn, and Valley Bank. To honor her hard work and dedication to Valley Bank there is a conference room named for her. Also, the annual Phyllis Sanders Award is presented to the Valley Bank employee that represents goodwill and kindness.

Phyllis was a voracious consumer of news via newspapers, magazines, and television. She was always up to date on all current events, politics, sports, and local affairs. She would read Time magazine from cover-to-cover. She also enjoyed her dogs Chow and Sparky and gardening around her long time home on Jerome Avenue. Baking was also a favorite past time, as she would gladly share her treats with neighbors and friends. Her best advice was "Life is too short" or "You're a little love"!