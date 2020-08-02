Phyllis R. Sanders, age 92, passed away peacefully at Woodland Care Center, Woodland, Washington on July 27, 2020.
Phyllis was born in Helena, Montana on June 8, 1928, to Rudolph and Charlotte (Barnes)
Anderson. She attended St. Helena Catholic Schools and graduated in 1946. She married George Sanders and remained in Helena raising three children.
During her time in Helena she worked at the Marlow Theater, Montana Liquor Division, Colonial Inn, and Valley Bank. To honor her hard work and dedication to Valley Bank there is a conference room named for her. Also, the annual Phyllis Sanders Award is presented to the Valley Bank employee that represents goodwill and kindness.
Phyllis was a voracious consumer of news via newspapers, magazines, and television. She was always up to date on all current events, politics, sports, and local affairs. She would read Time magazine from cover-to-cover. She also enjoyed her dogs Chow and Sparky and gardening around her long time home on Jerome Avenue. Baking was also a favorite past time, as she would gladly share her treats with neighbors and friends. Her best advice was "Life is too short" or "You're a little love"!
Above all, her children and their successes inspired her greatest joy. She survived by her son Larry (Jody) of Amherst, NY, son Mike (Barb) of Austin, TX, and daughter Colleen (John) Johnson of La Center, WA, grandchildren Sean (Larry and Jody), Whitney (Mike and Barb) and Andrew, Jordan, and Katherine (Colleen and John) and great-grandchildren Logan, Emery, Kennedy, and Nolan.
She is also survived by her brother Rudy Anderson of Spokane, WA, and her nieces Lisa Harvey of Helena and Lori Temple of Seattle, WA, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister Betty Temple, brother Bob "Gump" Anderson, and former husband George Sanders, all from Helena.
Due to Covid-19, the memorial service will be held in Helena in the Summer of 2021. Instead of gifts or flowers please donate to Hospice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.