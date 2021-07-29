Oct. 28, 1936 - June 28, 2021

Phyllis Ellen Hart, 84, of Kennewick, Wash., passed away in Snoqualmie, Washington on June 28, 2021.

She was born on October 28, 1936, in Dufur, Oregon to Edra and Ada Tidwell. She was the second oldest of five children.. As a young girl, Phyllis was active in the Dufur First Christian Church, as well as in 4-H where she secured many esteemed ribbons for her livestock and cooking.

Phyllis attended Northwest Christian College in Eugene, Ore. and following graduation, married Jack Lee Hart at the First Christian Church in Dufur, on June 21, 1959. Phyllis and Jack were married just shy of 50 years. Jack preceded her in death in February 2009.

Phyllis was active in the churches for which Jack served as Pastor: The First Christian Church of Helena, Mont. 1962-1973; The First Christian Church of La Grande, Ore., 1973-1988; and The First Christian Church of Kennewick, Wash., 1988-1999. She was active in the adult choirs, directed children's choirs, conducted fundraisers for the youth, organized and cooked for church dinners and bazaars, and baked countless numbers of cinnamon rolls and doughnuts and/or prepared and delivered meals to support so many throughout her communities.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 6th at 10:00am at the Dufur Christian Church. 315 Harrison Street, Dufur, Ore.