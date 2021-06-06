Philip A. Pietz

Philip was the youngest of five born to Morris and Bertha Pietz of East Helena.
He lived and worked in East Helena most of his life, which was tragically cut short.
Phil had a smile and a laugh for almost everyone and will be missed dearly.
He was preceded in death by Brett, Vicki, and both parents. Survivors include Valerie Miguez, Jeff Pietz and numerous relatives.
A service will be held on June 12th at 2:00 pm at Plymouth Congregational Church in Helena, and a reception will follow.
