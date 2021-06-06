 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Philip A. Pietz
0 comments

Philip A. Pietz

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Philip was the youngest of five born to Morris and Bertha Pietz of East Helena.

He lived and worked in East Helena most of his life, which was tragically cut short.

Phil had a smile and a laugh for almost everyone and will be missed dearly.

He was preceded in death by Brett, Vicki, and both parents. Survivors include Valerie Miguez, Jeff Pietz and numerous relatives.

A service will be held on June 12th at 2:00 pm at Plymouth Congregational Church in Helena, and a reception will follow.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News