Peterson, John Patrick 'Pete'

April 7, 1946 – March 31, 2020
John Patrick ‘Pete’ Peterson, pole vault champion, professional baseball player, pro golfer, story teller, master chef, and talented gardener passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
John was the second of nine children born to Margaret Olson and Homer Peterson on April 7, 1946. Family was important to him. He had many wonderful childhood memories with his brothers, sisters, and cousins.
John grew up in Helena and was a proud Helena High Bengal. His sophomore year, he quarterbacked the football team. He earned 3 letters in wrestling and was the 1963 Western Division runner up in the 120-pound class. He won the 1964 state championship in pole vaulting with a height of 12’2”. He held the school record for 19 years. He went on to pole vault for the University of Washington Huskies.
He married his first wife Kathleen Murphy Coolbaugh in 1967. Out of that marriage came a lovely daughter Erin Coolbaugh House.
In 1982 he married the love of his life, his ‘girlfriend’, ‘a real peach’, his ‘sweetheart’ Debbie. They had 40 great years together. He took great pride in their beautiful flower gardens.
They had a precious daughter, Jennie, on July 4th, 1985. Every year to celebrate, he put on an extravagant firework show in the backyard until it became illegal and then he did it anyway.
In the late 1980s, he began working for John Betts at First Montana Title Company and had many treasured memories there. In 1996 he began his career with the Montana Department of Transportation as a right-of-way agent traveling all over the state before retiring in 2005.
In 2015 he was blessed with a kind hearted son-in-law, Greg Coen. Pete and Greg had many good conversations at the kitchen table over brandy and coffee.
After waiting patiently for over 70 years, he finally became “Pa” when Jennie and Greg gave him two grandsons, Johnny and George. They were the light of his life.
He made friends easily and kept them for life. He especially looked forward to the Wild Bunch Lunches (WBL) with the guys. He also had a lifelong passion for fishing. He enjoyed going to their special fishing spots with his good friend Scott Sutton.
John has gone on to be with his parents; his sister, Catherine; his brothers Greg, Guy, Mark and Homer; and his stepfather, Bill Olson.
Loved ones that will miss Pete until they meet again are: his wife Debbie; his daughter Jennie; son-in-law Greg; his grandsons John and George; his brother Jeff; sisters Connie and Cindy; numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins; and many dear friends. His life is a beautiful part of who we are and our world will never be the same.
There will be a celebration of Pete’s life held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Montana Historical Society, Lewis & Clark Humane Society or Helena Food Share in his name. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of John.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.