Peterson, John Patrick 'Pete'

In the late 1980s, he began working for John Betts at First Montana Title Company and had many treasured memories there. In 1996 he began his career with the Montana Department of Transportation as a right-of-way agent traveling all over the state before retiring in 2005.

In 2015 he was blessed with a kind hearted son-in-law, Greg Coen. Pete and Greg had many good conversations at the kitchen table over brandy and coffee.

After waiting patiently for over 70 years, he finally became “Pa” when Jennie and Greg gave him two grandsons, Johnny and George. They were the light of his life.

He made friends easily and kept them for life. He especially looked forward to the Wild Bunch Lunches (WBL) with the guys. He also had a lifelong passion for fishing. He enjoyed going to their special fishing spots with his good friend Scott Sutton.

John has gone on to be with his parents; his sister, Catherine; his brothers Greg, Guy, Mark and Homer; and his stepfather, Bill Olson.