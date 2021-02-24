April 29, 1937 - Feb. 16, 2021

Peter Arnold Freund, DPM, was born in New York City in 1937. He died peacefully at home in his sleep with his wife Desera Towle at his side, in Missoula MT on February 16, 2021, at age 83, as a result of congestive heart failure.

His professional career as a podiatrist was established in 1969 in the San Francisco CA Bay Area. He relocated to Montana in 1994 and continued his practice. Peter met his future wife Desera in 1997 and they retired to the Bitterroot area in 2002. Peter loved his conga drums and played them in various locations in Helena. He treasured his drums and was passionate about Latin music. Peter also wrote a Foot advice column for the Helena Independent Record for several years where people, including Desera, appreciated his wry sense of humor.

Peter is survived by his wife Desera Towle, and from his first marriage to Beatrice Brown-Hiner, two daughters, Debbie Shess (Zac) and Lisa Wolf (Terryn) of California, five grandsons, (Coleman, Tyler, Jackson, Dylan, Ryan); nephew, Tim Freund (Tama) children (Hannah and Adam), and Tammy Freund Traynor, (Brien), daughter Samantha, and brother Curt's widow Joan Freund.

There will be a Committal Service at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Missoula MT at a later date.