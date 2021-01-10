Perry C. Brackett

Perry Chester Brackett passed away peacefully with family at his side on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the age of 97. Perry, born on June 19, 1923, was the second child of James Harvey Brackett and Eliza Perry Brackett of Helena, Montana.

Perry completed his elementary and high school education in Helena, MT graduating from Helena High School in 1941. Following high school and during WWII, Perry worked in the defense industry for Glen L. Martin Aircraft Co., Baltimore, MD and Associated Shipyards, Seattle, WA.

After the war, Perry returned to Helena where he worked as a draftsman for Morrison Maierle Engineering. In 1952, he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from Montana State University, Bozeman, MT. In 1956, Perry worked briefly in Denver, CO, where he met Lillian (Kaczmarski) Clinton of Lockport, NY. Perry and Lillian were married on June 7, 1958, in Lockport, NY, and made their home in Billings, MT. In 1962-63, Perry worked for Boeing Aircraft, Seattle, WA and later joined the U.S. Forest Service in Sandpoint, ID.

In 1963, Perry received a commission in the Commission Corp of the U.S. Public Health Service with the Navy rank of Commander. In January 1964, he was assigned to the Billings, MT Area Office as Assistant Area Engineer, Indian Health Service division, U. S. Public Health Service.