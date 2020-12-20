Peggy Jo Toman Diehl

Peggy's devotion to her husband and the family ranch did not wane until her final years when the family got to return the servitude. For decades, she spent much of her time preparing meals for the family and hired hands in her home and serving it in the fields, sometimes homeschooling and caring for her grandchildren, as well as holding a cow's tail until it came off because she was instructed to “Don't let go!” Her legacy has passed down the generations through her cooking, sewing, her gift of hospitality, and her always apropos wisecracks.