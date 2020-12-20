Mrs. Peggy Jo Toman Diehl, age 83, went home to be with her Savior early Wednesday morning, December 16, 2020. She passed away from complications of dementia, in the presence of her family. She was born November 23, 1937, in Helena, Montana to Edward and Mary Toman.
Peggy was raised in the family home on 5th Avenue, next door neighbors with Charley Pride, whom she teased, “couldn't carry a tune in a bucket.” Peggy lived her entire life in the Helena Valley and raised a large family centered around their family ranch east of town.
Peggy attended Central School in Helena and later went on to graduate from Helena High in 1955. She grew up playing music and continued to play instruments beyond her youth. Shortly after high school, Peggy Jo married Kenneth Diehl from East Helena. Together they had 4 children: David, Mark, Daniel, and Beth. Ken and Peggy were married for 65 years; Peggy would jokingly refer to the early years of their marriage as “the 17 years of misery.”
As a devout Christian, her faith was influential in raising her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, teaching them to have the same love for Christ as she did. In her service to the Lord, Peggy spent countless hours praying for, loving, ministering to, and mentoring her family and community. She was instrumental in the foundation of what has become Helena Valley Faith Center in East Helena in the early 70's. She remained an ever-faithful Christian for the rest of her life.
Peggy's devotion to her husband and the family ranch did not wane until her final years when the family got to return the servitude. For decades, she spent much of her time preparing meals for the family and hired hands in her home and serving it in the fields, sometimes homeschooling and caring for her grandchildren, as well as holding a cow's tail until it came off because she was instructed to “Don't let go!” Her legacy has passed down the generations through her cooking, sewing, her gift of hospitality, and her always apropos wisecracks.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mary Toman, sister Mary Alice Maierle, and her son Daniel Diehl. She is survived by her husband Ken of 65 years, her son David and Arlene (Nicholson), son Mark and Carmen (Peets), Daughter-In-Law Cathy Murray Diehl, and daughter Beth Beveridge and son-in-law Greg Beveridge, 17 grand kids, and 18 great-grand kids.
The loss of Peggy leaves an immeasurable void, especially for Ken. We cherish the heritage and memories she has left to us. She was always making memories!
Peggy was laid to rest at a private graveside service on Friday, December 18th, 2020.
