Peggy Ann Wells, the eldest daughter of Harold E. and Norma M. (Knudson) Brumbaugh graduated with honors from this earthly realm on May 4th of 2020 and is currently laughing hilariously while singing in the heavenly choir and catching up on all things angelic with her father Harold.
She was born in Glasgow Montana on August 31, 1949 and received her diploma from Rodgers High School in Spokane Washington in 1967. Peggy called Spokane her home for nearly fifty years. While there, she married her husband of 43 years, Michael “Mick” Wells and gave birth to her finest works of art, those being, her son Micah J Wells and daughter Rebecca Lynn Wells.
In October of 2017, she and Mick moved to Helena Montana to be with their son Micah, his wife Rebecca E. Wells and their grandbabies Reilly and Isabelle.
Surviving members of her immediate family include her mother, Norma, her brother Michael Brumbaugh and her sisters Kathy DeLaPena, Susan Coffman, Mary Lewis and Chris Zadow. Peggy’s sweet smile and caring presence will be sorely missed.
Simple Cremation Montana assisted the family. To view the obituary or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
