Pedersen, M.D., Donald Lee

It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Lee Pedersen, M.D., announces that our loving husband, father, and step-father, passed away at the age of 87 at the University of Utah Hospital, Salt Lake City, on Monday, February 24, 2020 in the arms of his loving wife, Terry.

Don was born on June 17, 1932, in Omaha, Neb. to Henry William Pedersen and Frances (Isom) Pedersen. He graduated from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln with a degree in chemistry; from Creighton University School of Pharmacy, Omaha; and earned a medical degree with a residency in radiology from Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago.

In addition, Don served ten years in the United States Air Force: eight years in the Reserves and two years Active Duty. He was honorably discharged in 1966 with the rank of Captain. He was a member of Helena Radiological Associates, practicing medicine here for 38 years. On July 7, 1983, Don married Teresa (Sampson) Baer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

After team sports with his brother, Dave, including basketball and baseball, Don enjoyed alpine skiing, racquetball, running, and was an avid golfer. He earned a Commercial Pilot Certificate for single and multi-engine airplanes; was a licensed FCC Amateur Radio Operator; and, was devoted to photography.