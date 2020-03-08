Pedersen, M.D., Donald Lee

It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Lee Pedersen, M.D., announces that our loving husband, father, and step-father, passed away at the age of 87 at the University of Utah Hospital, Salt Lake City, on Monday, February 24, 2020 in the arms of his loving wife, Terry.
Don was born on June 17, 1932, in Omaha, Neb. to Henry William Pedersen and Frances (Isom) Pedersen. He graduated from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln with a degree in chemistry; from Creighton University School of Pharmacy, Omaha; and earned a medical degree with a residency in radiology from Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago.
In addition, Don served ten years in the United States Air Force: eight years in the Reserves and two years Active Duty. He was honorably discharged in 1966 with the rank of Captain. He was a member of Helena Radiological Associates, practicing medicine here for 38 years. On July 7, 1983, Don married Teresa (Sampson) Baer.
After team sports with his brother, Dave, including basketball and baseball, Don enjoyed alpine skiing, racquetball, running, and was an avid golfer. He earned a Commercial Pilot Certificate for single and multi-engine airplanes; was a licensed FCC Amateur Radio Operator; and, was devoted to photography.
He and his wife explored Europe, the Southwestern United States and the California Coast during their 44 years together, with a special place in their hearts for Zion National Park, Utah.
From a former marriage, Don has two sons, Brian and Jeffrey. His beloved son, Jeffrey Pedersen, his brother-in-law, Thomas Sampson and his sister-in-law, Patricia Pedersen, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Teresa, his son, Brian (Theresa) Pedersen, stepson Dustin (Heidi) Baer, brother David Pedersen, two sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, two grandchildren, one step-granddaughter, two nieces, a nephew and a cousin.
In accordance with Don’s wishes, a private service was held on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Helena with burial at Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Harrison, Montana. Memorial donations in memory of Don may be made to Montana Veterans Foundation, 1112 Leslie Ave., Helena, Mt 59601 or West Mont, 2708 Bozeman Ave., Helena, MT 59601.
