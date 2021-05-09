Pauline Kathern McKinney passed away peacefully at home on May 1,2021.
Pauline was one of eight children born to John & Myrtle McKinney on April 3, 1937, in Marshall, Arkansas. When she was a young girl, her family moved to Tulare, California. She retired in Helena, Montana.
Pauline is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Herbert, Donald, Johnny Jr., and sisters Dallis and Alice.
Pauline is survived by her brother Walter McKinney and sister Elsie Caffey; her daughter and son in law Kelly Grace and Al Miller, daughter and partner Sherie Grace and Brooke Hunter, and son and daughter in law Michael and Barb Grace; Granddaughters Michelle Hanson Hallenbeck (Jeff), Great-Granddaughter Brooke Grace and Great-Grandson Tate Robert; and Shelby Hanson Hughes (Ben) Great-Granddaughter Heidi Lou and Great-Grandson Austin Irvin, numerous Nieces and nephews.
Pauline's family would like to thank all the staff at Frontier Hospice as well as the many caregivers for all the love and care that was given to Pauline.
A celebration of Pauline's life will be held at a later date.
