June 30, 1943 - Nov. 21, 2020

Paul Eugene Faulhaber, 77, passed away in the hospital in Bozeman from COVID-19 on November 21, 2020. Paul was born on June 30, 1943 in Hayfield, MN. He was the fourth child and baby of the family of Joseph and Margaret Faulhaber.

Paul grew up on a farm in Minnesota and attended a one room school for eight years. He graduated from Hayfield High in 1961. After graduating from high school, he worked various places including Rochester, Minnesota; Las Vegas, Nevada; Boulder and Denver Colorado. He worked with computers all of his life. He was the data processing manager at the “Rocky Mountain News” a daily newspaper in Denver when he me the love of his live, Diana Tauer, who was also raised on a farm in Minnesota. They were married on March 25, 1972 in Denver. They have celebrated 48 years of marriage.

Three of their sons were born in Denver, Joe, Matt and Jake. They moved to Helena in 1978 where Paul worked for Montana Physicians Services which later became Blue Cross Blue Shield. A fourth son, Andy was born in Helena.