Patti (Patricia) Lea Osborne

November 12, 1963 - February 14, 2021
Patti Osborne, at the age of 57, passed away at her home unexpectedly on February 14, 2021. There will be a memorial service March 14th at 1 pm located at Helena Valley Faith Center 708 East Grochell East Helena, in person precautions are in place & online livestream will be available through www.helenafaith.org
