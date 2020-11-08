Patrick Timothy Hayden passed away on October 17, 2020 in Helena, Montana surrounded by family. He was 90 years old.

Patrick was born to Eugene and Katherine Hayden in Mount Vernon, Washington. He was the youngest of seven children. He spent his childhood on Guemes Island, Washington and in the community of Avon. He was born into a large, loving, close-knit farming family. Patrick had a wonderful childhood full of love and adventure.

Patrick graduated from Mount Vernon (Washington) High School, served his country in the Marine Corps and in the Army. While in service, he married Donna Hyldahl. They had four children, each 11 or so months apart: Patrick, Matthew, Liz and Celia.

Patrick taught English at Mount Vernon High School but especially enjoyed teaching American Literature. After work, he came home and told his children his own stories. He was the best teacher, husband, friend and father anyone could have. He enjoyed people, books and music as well as the outdoors. He loved fishing but had the worst fishing gear. He ran in many half marathons until specific body parts told him to slow down. He became a school administrator and worked at school districts in Washington, Montana and Connecticut. Pat treated people with honesty, kindness and respect and was liked and respected in return.