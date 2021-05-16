Patrick Joseph Driscoll

Pat passed away peacefully at the Touchmark Senior Care facility in Helena on May 8, 2021, at the age of 66. He lived a full life by all accounts until the affliction of early on-set dementia took hold several years ago and progressed to it's inevitable end.

Pat was born in Butte on February 21, 1955 to Ellen (Gigi Salvagni) and James Patrick Driscoll. He was the 3rd of four children, and was raised in the family home in Walkerville just north of Butte. He attended catholic elementary school thru grade 6 and then public schools graduating from Butte High in 1973. He played football and wrestled in high school, excelling in wrestling, taking 3rd place (167 lbs) at the State AA tournament his senior year.

Pat then attended Montana Tech and graduated in 1978 with a BS in Environmental Engineering. He started working for the State of Montana-DEQ immediately out of school and remained an employee until his retirement in 2013. Pat moved to Helena permanently in 1979 and lived at his home on Winne Dr. Pat's work took him regularly to all parts of the state. He enjoyed his work and the travel, regularly taking a little extra time when on the road to learn the local history and see the sites. Pat never married and had no children, but had many good friends in the Butte and Helena areas.