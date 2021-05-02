Patrick James Meehan II was born March 24, 1948 to Patrick James and Christine Meehan. Dad passed away April 27, 2021 from natural causes.
With great pride, Patrick joined the Army and was a true believer in the American flag, which was always flying at his home.
Our father wore many hats but as a young man, his passion was automotive. He owned Car Care down on Railroad Ave. and he loved helping people. Dad had made tons of friends and there was always someone in the shop, telling tall tales and drinking Rainier!
Patrick loved hunting (sometimes not very good at it), fishing, camping, Chevrolets, Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR, cribbage and cooking pancakes for the Veterans on Memorial Day at the Legion. Dad used to race stock cars and got his daughter to be the Stock Car Queen. Then he got into demolition cars and involved all his children with Rainier Rich. It was a great time.
Patrick is preceded in death by his father, Patrick James, his mother, Christine and grandson, Jason Matthew Meehan. He is survived by his sisters, Christina Post and Kathy Logan, his brother, Tim Meehan (Mary), and all their children, his daughter, Rowena Meehan and his sons, Wynn Meehan (Bobbi), Patrick McDuffie (Chantelle), Jay McDuffie (Jessica), grandkids; Cory, Tyler and Ashley DiDonato, Wyatt Meehan and Devin Woodworth, Cody, Conor, Collin McDuffie, Danner and Lydia McDuffie, and then numerous great grand kids.
A memorial service celebrating dad will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 7th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial will follow the service at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Immediately following is Patrick’s celebration of life at the Legion on Custer Avenue in Helena. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Patrick.
