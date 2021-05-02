Patrick James Meehan II was born March 24, 1948 to Patrick James and Christine Meehan. Dad passed away April 27, 2021 from natural causes.

With great pride, Patrick joined the Army and was a true believer in the American flag, which was always flying at his home.

Our father wore many hats but as a young man, his passion was automotive. He owned Car Care down on Railroad Ave. and he loved helping people. Dad had made tons of friends and there was always someone in the shop, telling tall tales and drinking Rainier!

Patrick loved hunting (sometimes not very good at it), fishing, camping, Chevrolets, Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR, cribbage and cooking pancakes for the Veterans on Memorial Day at the Legion. Dad used to race stock cars and got his daughter to be the Stock Car Queen. Then he got into demolition cars and involved all his children with Rainier Rich. It was a great time.