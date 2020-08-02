Patricia Margaret Orcutt Horton

A Montana native, Pat was born on May 26th, 1930 in Miles City to Margaret “Peggy” and Paul Orcutt. She spent her early years on the YE ranch near Ashland, Montana. Her family later lived in White Sulphur Springs, Deer Lodge and Bozeman. Pat Graduated from Bozeman Senior High School in 1949, attended Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri for a year, returning to Bozeman and Montana State College, graduating in 1953 with a degree in History. Pat was the 3rd generation of women in her family to attain a college degree. While at college, Pat fell in love with and married Eugene “Ged” Horton, a mid-western man determined to live his dreams of ranching in Montana.

Pat and Ged briefly farmed near Delavan, Illinois, then moved west and raised their family and ranched south of Bozeman, Montana near Leverich Canyon for 11 years, then ranched north of Bozeman on Pass Creek until 1986 when they retired from full-time ranching and moved into Bozeman. They were then able to explore areas of the US and travel numerous times to Europe to visit many countries they found interesting in their common passion of studying history and the arts. Pat was active in PEO and served as her chapter’s president. She was a volunteer for the Intermountain Opera and a member of the Valley View Country Club where she was an avid golfer.