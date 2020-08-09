× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patricia Ann Wold passed away July 24, 2020, born May 24, 1936 in Helena, MT to John and Babe Rogan.

She spent her younger years on a potato farm in the Helena valley and had many stories of those days. She married her Army bound husband, Merlyn A Wold, and began raising a family. Pat returned afterwards to Helena doing many various jobs and raised six children.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents, brother Bill Rogan and sister Marie Shepherd Hicks. Pat is survived her son Larry (Robin) Wold, Cheryl (Steve) Tubbs, Eileen (Buzz) Rose, Norma (Mike) Frantzich, Tiffany (Rick) Weston, Jennifer (Stan) Allison; 12 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren. Other survivors include a brother Jack (Lois) Rogan, and sisters Issie (Joe) Pistelak, and Cookie (Fleetwood) Richards; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

Her ashes will be taken to Forestvale Cemetery for internment 2 pm on August 14th from Anderson Stevenson Wilke (ASW) Funeral Home. Then return for a farewell gathering ASW until 4pm. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Patricia.

