Patricia Ann Lester

Patricia Ann “Pat” Lester, a woman of strong faith, passed away peacefully at her home in Independence, Missouri on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Pat was born to John and Sarah Kain on May 2, 1936 in Helena, Montana.
As a young woman Pat was athletic and enjoyed ice skating, tennis and skiing. She had a beautiful voice and participated in many musicals. She graduated from Cathedral of St. Helena High School then attended college at the University of St. Mary. She graduated in 1958 and pursued her career in healthcare. During that time, she met her husband Larry and they were married on November 3, 1962.
Patricia played an active role in managing the lab at Providence Hospital for years, worked at Cockerell and McIntosh Pediatrics and volunteered at a free health clinic in Kansas City, Missouri. Pat loved to fish. She spent lots of time at Clancy Creek and Park Lake in Montana. When Pat and Larry welcomed their son Dan into the world her focus changed. Pat played an active role in everything her son did. She volunteered her time as a Den Leader, was involved in the PTA, spent many hours carpooling to sports and activities and enjoyed participating in fundraisers.
Every year at Christmas time Pat would load up her 1987 Ford station wagon with groceries and take it over to the St. Mary's food pantry to donate for those in need. Pat was the most selfless person you'd ever meet, and her life revolved around making the lives of others better. She was devoted to her St. Mary's Alumni and spent lots of time with her sisters as the years went by. Pat will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her beloved son Dan; granddaughters, Chloe and Claire Lester; brother, Dick Kain; dear friends, Barb Looney, Reba Riddle, Noreen Azzarelli, Joan Allwin, Shirley Baker and Mary Rachel, along with many other friends and family.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Kain and sister, Judy DaSilva.
Mass will be held at 11am on January 13, 2021 at St. Mark Church in Independence, Mo.
In lieu of flowers donation can be made to the University of St. Mary, 4100 S 4th St, Leavenworth, KS 66048.
