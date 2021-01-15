Patricia Ann Lester

Patricia Ann “Pat” Lester, a woman of strong faith, passed away peacefully at her home in Independence, Missouri on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Pat was born to John and Sarah Kain on May 2, 1936 in Helena, Montana.

As a young woman Pat was athletic and enjoyed ice skating, tennis and skiing. She had a beautiful voice and participated in many musicals. She graduated from Cathedral of St. Helena High School then attended college at the University of St. Mary. She graduated in 1958 and pursued her career in healthcare. During that time, she met her husband Larry and they were married on November 3, 1962.

Patricia played an active role in managing the lab at Providence Hospital for years, worked at Cockerell and McIntosh Pediatrics and volunteered at a free health clinic in Kansas City, Missouri. Pat loved to fish. She spent lots of time at Clancy Creek and Park Lake in Montana. When Pat and Larry welcomed their son Dan into the world her focus changed. Pat played an active role in everything her son did. She volunteered her time as a Den Leader, was involved in the PTA, spent many hours carpooling to sports and activities and enjoyed participating in fundraisers.