June 12, 1992 - April 19, 2021

Parker Scot Davis, 28, of Helena, loved by many, drifted up to heaven April 19, 2021. He was born June 12, 1992, in Helena, MT, and is survived by his parents Scot Davis and Paula Broderick. Parker was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at 14 months old . Complications from his diabetes, that he diligently tried to manage with state of the art devices, doctors, support from family and friends had unexpectedly took his life.

Bringing home cute puppies and friends who needed a place to stay he would often go without to help another. Parker had an uncanny ability to catch you off guard with his goofy disposition known to all to be quite entertaining.

Parker is preceded in death by his grandma Betty Davis of Great Falls, MT and grandma Margie Broderick of Helena, MT.

He is survived by his parents Scot Davis and Paula Broderick, brother Bill Watts of Helena, MT,girl friend Joselyn Lambert of Helena, MT, many cousins and a whole slew of friends.

Please join us to Celebrate Parker's life with a Memorial Service by Pastor Murphy of Set Free Fellowship and a Potluck, down at the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds, third pavilion, at 3:00 pm on Saturday, May 15, 2021.