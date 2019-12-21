Parisot, Arlene Hazel Taylor

Arlene Hazel Taylor Parisot died Saturday, November 23rd in Boise, Idaho, while on a weekend trip with family. She was born June 27, 1942 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Art and Hazel McClure Taylor. She grew up in Idaho and in Jackson Hole, Wyoming and loved to tell stories about skiing in Jackson Hole in the winters and horseback riding in the summers. A favorite memory of Arlene’s was when she and some friends modeled ski gear for the November 15, 1965 issue of Sports Illustrated magazine.
Arlene met her husband Neil at Idaho State University and they were married July 15, 1966 in Coeur d’Alene. Arlene and Neil started a family and began a series of moves that would span over thirty years and take them around the world. With their two sons, they traveled and lived in numerous cities in the US, Japan, Germany and Turkey, gathering experiences that would be re-told during family gatherings and celebrations over the 51 years they were married.
Education was a driving force in Arlene’s life. She first attended Utah State University, and completed a bachelor’s degree in Education from Idaho State University in 1966, a master’s degree from MSU-Northern in 1993, and a Doctorate in Education from Montana State University in 1995. She taught school in most places she lived. Overseas, she worked for the American School in Japan, the U.S. Department of Defense Dependent Schools at Hahn Air Base, West Germany as well as adjunct faculty for the Universities of Oklahoma and Maryland in their programs on military installations in Europe. Arlene taught extensively in Great Falls and held many positions with MSU College of Technology – Great Falls. An article she co-authored about teaching classes with new television technology was published in a national magazine. In 1999 Arlene joined the staff of the Montana Commissioner of Higher Education as the director of workforce planning, where she developed higher education programs until her retirement in 2008.
Next to education, Arlene contributed her time and talent to the Democratic Party. In 1997 she was elected chairwoman of the Cascade County Democratic Central Committee, and eastern district co-chairperson of the Montana State Democratic Party executive board. She volunteered, supported, wrote letters, and knocked doors for many Democrats throughout her lifetime.
You have free articles remaining.
Arlene was a talented artist, focusing primarily in watercolors and abstract paintings. She exhibited in many art shows, at one point showing a watercolor technique using synthetic paper that evaporates water from the paint rather than absorbing it, leaving a vivid image. In 2008 she was appointed to the Montana Arts Council by Governor Brian Schweitzer, and was re-appointed twice by Governor Steve Bullock. Besides creating artwork, she was active in the community promoting the visibility of art, including work with the Art Center of Helena, among others.
Arlene was extremely active, she particularly enjoyed skiing, running, and hiking the public access trails around Helena. She loved dogs and kids, which made sense when you considered her kind, caring nature. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, and friend. She was extremely proud of her sons and grandchildren; they were her pride and joy. She was an excellent cook who loved to have dinner parties and try new recipes. One of the most creative and nicest people you’d ever meet, Arlene was loving, sincere, non-judgmental, positive and such a vibrant force in the community that it’s hard to believe she’s gone. She developed a dynamic network of close friends she loved to socialize with, especially when it included live music and dancing. It was always fun with Arlene, and she will be deeply missed.
Arlene is survived by her sons George Parisot and his fiancé Julie Walker of Helena, Peter Parisot and his husband Ben of Portland, Oregon; daughter-in-law Tawna Meldrum, grandchildren Reilly, Maia, Taylor, and Radley, one brother, Dennis and his wife Lela Taylor of Las Vegas, Nevada, and her beloved dog Nikko.
A celebration of life is scheduled for April 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Jorgenson’s Inn banquet room in Helena. The family has designated the Prickly Pear Land Trust (http://pplt.org) for memorial contributions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.