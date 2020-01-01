Parisi, Dorothy Jean (Gornick)

Nov. 18, 1935 – Dec. 24, 2019
LIVINGSTON -- Dorothy Jean (Gornick) Parisi, 84, passed away December 24, 2019 at Livingston Health & Rehabilitation Center after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. She was born in Livingston November 18, 1935 to Joseph and Fannie (Versnick) Gornick.
Dorothy received her education in Livingston, graduating from Park High School in 1953. She worked at J.C. Penney briefly before marrying Marco Parisi, Jr. on December 12, 1953. Dorothy worked diligently at making a good home for her husband and son. She was an accomplished cook, baker, gardener, and seamstress and lovingly shared these skills as her family expanded. Pastimes she also enjoyed were knitting, crocheting, crafts of all kinds and fishing (always happy when she out-fished her husband). Later in life, she took up ceramics, bowling and some travel. While her son, Gary, was in Cub Scouts, Dorothy volunteered as a den mother for many years. Gramma Dot was happiest when she was with her two grandchildren. She loved watching them grow and being a part of their lives.
You have free articles remaining.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; uncle, Frank Versnick; and many other aunts and uncles. She is survived by her husband, Marco Parisi; son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Pam Parisi; grandchildren, Beau (Miranda) Parisi, and Autumn (Eric) Schwenk. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren, Delaney, Beckett, and Rhys Parisi, Colbie and Jacob Schwenk.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held on a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.