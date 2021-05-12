Sept. 24, 1947 - May 10, 2021
Pamela Ann Peil passed away peacefully on May 10, 2021 at St. Peter's Hospital in Helena surrounded by her family.
Pam was born in Detroit Michigan on September 24, 1947 to Terry E. and Genevieve M. (Novak) Jenereaux. She was the oldest of four siblings and looked after and protected her sisters and brother. Her younger years were spent in the Seven Mile and Joy area of Detroit. She was proud to have been a singer in their church's choir. In 1960 her father accepted a position at the Fort Harrison VA Center in Helena. Being the oldest of four children (Paula L. Pomeroy, Dennis M. Jenereaux and Terri-Gene Fowler), Pam was responsible to help her mother move the family to Montana in a Station Wagon with visions of go to the “Wild West”. She attended high school in Helena and graduated from Helena High in 1965.
Pam loved Montana and its people, and her love of people and their stories served her well while being a banquet waitress and bartender. Her work as a server included places like Jorgenson's, Montana Club, Frontier Town and the Helena Elks Lodge. She was generous of spirit and a fierce protector of family and people she chose as family.
Pam married Carl Peil on February 21, 1970 in Helena. They were blessed with the arrival of daughter Kimberly a couple years later.
Pam was a Rainbow Girl, a Queen in Job's Daughters, and a member of the Oriental Band of the Daughters of the Nile, Sapphira Temple.
Pam joins her mother, father, and sister Paula with her passing. She is survived by her husband Carl, daughter Kimberly A. Warren (Jeff), brother Dennis, sister Terri-Gene; granddaughters Cassie Warren, Rylie Warren & Josie Warren; great granddaughter Mara Woslager; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pam's passions included world traveling, deep sea fishing, animals, rock hunting, antiquing, bowling, camping and road trips. There are not a lot of roads in Montana, especially western Montana, that she hasn't been down with her husband and departed friends Dorothy and Jon. Her world travels included trips to France, Italy, Fiji, Tahiti, New Zealand, and Australia. Later with her sister Paula she invested in a Deep-Sea Fishing Boat in Mexico where they vacationed for many years.
Per Pam's request her body has been cremated and there will be no funeral. A celebrationeceptionunch in Pam's honor will be held at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave., in the Social Hall beginning at 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 15th.
The family thanks the Hospice of St. Peter's and the angels in the Oncology Unit of St. Peter's for their compassionate care of Pam. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Pam.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.