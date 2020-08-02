× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Owen Orville Fiske, infant son of Dave and Micah Fiske was born sleeping on July 23, 2020. Born at 35 weeks he weighed 9 lbs 3.8 oz and was 20 inches long. Although Owen left us before being born into the world he was deeply loved and extremely wanted. His big brother Emerson was particularly excited to meet him and couldn’t wait to have a little fishing buddy. He knew love every day of his existence and will be waiting for his family in the arms of Jesus.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Sharon Fiske and maternal great grandfather Ken Weidman.

In addition to his parents and brother Emerson he is survived by sisters Kaela Fiske of Helena and Ashley Fiske of Bozeman, paternal grandfather Donald Fiske of Helena, maternal grandparents Mark and Darcy Weidman of Townsend. Uncles Shawn Fiske (Helen Wang) and Cory Weidman (Chelsea Storbakken). Aunts Jordan Stevick (Andy Stevick) and Logan Weidman. Cousins Haley Wang Fiske, James Weidman Stevick, and Jaxon Stevick. Niece Jane Wunderlich and Nephew Charlie Wunderlich, as well as many dear extended family members and friends who all love Owen.