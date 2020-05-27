Olson, Keith 'Oly' Martin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jan. 17, 1983 – May 20, 2020

On the afternoon of Wednesday, May 20th, 2020, Keith passed away at Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake, WA as a result of a cardiac arrest due to a sudden gastrointestinal bleed. Keith was 37 years old.

Keith Olson was born in Billings, MT on January 17th, 1983. He was the first child, and only son, of Connie Louise and Thomas Martin Olson.

Keith spent his childhood years in Glendive, MT. His family spent many weeks each year camping, fishing, and hunting, which fostered his deep love for the outdoors. He participated in Boy Scouts through Middle School. He also enjoyed shooting archery and rifle, having bonfires, helping at friend’s ranch brandings, and helping friends on their farms. He was also very involved in high school athletics at DCHS, including football, wrestling, track and field, and weightlifting.

After high school, Keith moved to Bozeman and attended classes at MSU- Bozeman for Engineering. He described this period as “taking the frontage road of life” to his true passion, which ended up being attending Helena College and earning his AAS in Aviation Maintenance Technology. After a couple career changes, he ended up working as an Aircraft Maintenance Tech and Team Lead for Boeing. While he was on the Flight Test Crew, he was able to visit multiple countries.