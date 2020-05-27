Olson, Keith 'Oly' Martin

Jan. 17, 1983 – May 20, 2020
On the afternoon of Wednesday, May 20th, 2020, Keith passed away at Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake, WA as a result of a cardiac arrest due to a sudden gastrointestinal bleed. Keith was 37 years old.
Keith Olson was born in Billings, MT on January 17th, 1983. He was the first child, and only son, of Connie Louise and Thomas Martin Olson.
Keith spent his childhood years in Glendive, MT. His family spent many weeks each year camping, fishing, and hunting, which fostered his deep love for the outdoors. He participated in Boy Scouts through Middle School. He also enjoyed shooting archery and rifle, having bonfires, helping at friend’s ranch brandings, and helping friends on their farms. He was also very involved in high school athletics at DCHS, including football, wrestling, track and field, and weightlifting.
After high school, Keith moved to Bozeman and attended classes at MSU- Bozeman for Engineering. He described this period as “taking the frontage road of life” to his true passion, which ended up being attending Helena College and earning his AAS in Aviation Maintenance Technology. After a couple career changes, he ended up working as an Aircraft Maintenance Tech and Team Lead for Boeing. While he was on the Flight Test Crew, he was able to visit multiple countries.
The love of Keith’s life were his children, his son Hawken who was born in 2014, and his step-daughter Bailey, who came into his life in 2010. He loved both children so much he got tattoos representing their names over his heart. He lived to spend time with them and give them experiences. He took them fishing, swimming, flying kites, to Seahawk games, on outdoor adventures to the mountains and to the beach, bowling, and many others too numerous to mention.
Keith also had a way about him of making friends into family. Even though he went through many trials, he lived with an open heart. He was exceptional at shooting the breeze and finding common ground, and then entertaining them with his unique personality. He had such a fun sense of humor that he expressed through creating and posting inappropriate memes, karaoke, and dancing. He also enjoyed philosophizing, teaching, and encouraging others to widen their horizons and experience the good things in life. Keith was always about the journey, not the destination. He made the most of each phase of life, and lived each moment to its fullest.
Keith is survived by his son, Hawken Olson, step-daughter Bailey Eden, mother Connie Olson, sister Angela Wubben, brother-in-law Mike Wubben, nephew Kal Wubben, niece Kailee Wubben, aunt Jane Omdahl, uncle Richard Olson, aunt Carol Olson, cousin Adam Omdahl, and many relatives in South Dakota. He is also survived by many special friends he considered family. He will be deeply missed.
Keith was preceded in death by his father Thomas Olson and nephew Jace Wubben.
Memorials suggested to: Connie Olson, 1108 Prospect Ave, Helena, MT, 59601.
A private family service will be held, and livestreamed on Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home Facebook at 11:00 a.m. on June 1st. A public bbq on June 1st will be held with details announced at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Keith.
