Olson, Earl Ronald

Earl Ronald Olson, 81, of Helena was called home to Valhalla on Saturday, May 2, 2020 just before 11 p.m. His last days were spent surrounded by family and friends, talking about the better times and watching old re-runs of Gunsmoke.
Earl Olson was born on August 28, 1938 in Ashland, Wisconsin to Edwin Olson and Mildred (Chapin) Olson. He grew up in Drummond, Wisconsin and graduated from Drummond High School in 1957. He played basketball and ran track. In the fall he would often hunt deer on the way home from school. Earl took a trip out to Montana with a friend after graduation, and made up his mind that Montana was where he wanted to spend his life.
Earl graduated from the Ashland County Teachers College in June of 1960 and soon found employment in Poplar, Montana. He enjoyed teaching there for the next 10 years, and loved hunting deer and antelope as well as pheasants every Fall.
Earl fell in love with Peggy Voorhees and they were married on March 5, 1965. Earl and Peggy had one child, Cory, in March of 1969. Earl earned a Bachelor of Science degree in June of 1969 from Northern Montana College, and was hired by the Helena School District in 1970. He taught 5th and 6th grade at Broadwater School for the next 29 years, retiring in 1999. Hundreds of children in Helena had Earl for a teacher, and he sometimes taught several generations of the same family. Kids were always stopping by the house or coming up in public to say hello and thank him for being their favorite teacher.
Peggy ran a daycare for most of the time Earl taught school, catering to teacher’s children so she could have the same vacation schedule as Earl. The family fished and Earl hunted as much as he could, loving nothing more than catching big trout and spending time with his family. He painted houses in the summer for nearly 25 years.
Cory and his wife, Marilyn Wine-Olson, blessed Earl and Peggy with 4 grandchildren that Peggy took care of and often spoiled. Peggy passed away unexpectedly in December of 2005, leaving Earl missing her every day thereafter.
Earl loved all things Wisconsin, amateur photography, aircraft of all kinds, the Green Bay Packers, The Montana State Bobcats and collecting Browning and Ruger shotguns. He had quite the collection and was a well known and loved fixture at the Helena Trap Club.
Earl was also very proud of his Norwegian heritage and was proud to teach his son and grandchildren about their Viking background. He loved John Wayne and Clint Eastwood westerns and teaching others to shoot and fish. He was a long-time member of the Prickly Pear Sportsman’s Association, The Helena Trap Club, and was a volunteer hunter’s education instructor for 20 years.
He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, love of children, willingness to always lend a hand, and his sly sense of humor.
Earl never flinched when he learned his life was coming to an end, and showed incredible courage and resolve until his last breath, he never once felt sorry for himself and spoke often about how lucky he was and how great a life he had lived.
Earl leaves behind their son Cory, favorite daughter-in-law Marilyn, grandchildren Tavia Wine, Tianna, Reece and Tashia Olson, brother Rick (Nancy) Olson of Wisconsin, Sister Julie Bray of Minnesota, special Sisters-and Brother-in-Law Jean Anne and Gary Schneider of Billings, Montana, and Iris Riddle of Michigan, numerous nieces and nephews, and best friend Jay Ramlo.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Peggy, and niece Karen LaPointe. He will be missed everyday. The family would like to thank Saint Peter's Hospice for their care of Earl in his last days
A service celebrating Earl’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 27th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Earl was laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials in Earl's name made to The Helena Trap Club. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Earl.
