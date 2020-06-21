Olson, Earl Ronald

Peggy ran a daycare for most of the time Earl taught school, catering to teacher’s children so she could have the same vacation schedule as Earl. The family fished and Earl hunted as much as he could, loving nothing more than catching big trout and spending time with his family. He painted houses in the summer for nearly 25 years.

Cory and his wife, Marilyn Wine-Olson, blessed Earl and Peggy with 4 grandchildren that Peggy took care of and often spoiled. Peggy passed away unexpectedly in December of 2005, leaving Earl missing her every day thereafter.

Earl loved all things Wisconsin, amateur photography, aircraft of all kinds, the Green Bay Packers, The Montana State Bobcats and collecting Browning and Ruger shotguns. He had quite the collection and was a well known and loved fixture at the Helena Trap Club.

Earl was also very proud of his Norwegian heritage and was proud to teach his son and grandchildren about their Viking background. He loved John Wayne and Clint Eastwood westerns and teaching others to shoot and fish. He was a long-time member of the Prickly Pear Sportsman’s Association, The Helena Trap Club, and was a volunteer hunter’s education instructor for 20 years.

He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, love of children, willingness to always lend a hand, and his sly sense of humor.