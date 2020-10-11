Oliver Randall Carlson

Randy Married Connie Faust on December 30th, 1967 at the St Gerard's Catholic Church in Great Falls, MT. They were happily married for nearly 53 years. He served over 25 years in the Montana Air National Guard, he received he bachelor's degree from the University of Montana in Social Studies teaching and Sociology and then went on to receive his master's in administration. Randy was a long-time educator for the Helena school district #1. He started his teaching career in 1970 at Sunhaven high school. When Sunhaven transitioned to Capital High, Randy was a founding member of the faculty and staff. Continuing his career for 40 years as a Social studies teacher, Coach, Vice Principal and Principal, Randy touched thousands of lives in our community.

Randy was also a founding member of the Helena Optimists Club, and truly believed and lived by the Optimists Creed.