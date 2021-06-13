Olive Anne (Mosher) Price

Olive passed away peacefully at Beehive Homes in Helena, MT on June 7, 2021.

She was born on August 24, 1932 to Howard & Clara Mosher in Seattle, WA. She graduated from Roosevelt High School, with the class of 1950, in Seattle, WA. Olive loved horses all her life, rode and trained 16 different horses throughout her youth. She rode on Seattle's All-Girl riding team, the “Westernaires”. One of her favorite memories was riding her horse, Rayhaus. She was also a barrel racer.

She worked as the secretary to the Commanding and Executive Officer at Fort Lawson Army Post near Seattle from 1952 to 1955, where she met her future spouse, Harold M. Price (aka “Hal”). They were married in 1954 and lived in Spokane where Hal finished his education at Eastern Washington University and Olive worked at Kaiser Aluminum. It was there that they adopted two children, Alison in 1961 and Marshall in 1963.

They then moved from Spokane to Helena in fall of 1969. Olive was a stay at home mom extraordinaire. She supported her kids' school activities at Rossiter school. She enjoyed breeding, raising, and showing dogs and then rabbits for many years. She was active in 4H and many people knew her as the “Rabbit Lady”. She then went to work for Fish, Wildlife and Parks, in Personnel, for over 30 years.