Okerlund, Bradley Joel

Bradley Joel Okerlund, 65, born on October 26, 1954 in Great Falls, Montana to Spencer and Bonnie (Curran) Okerlund, passed away peacefully in Littleton, Colorado April 26th after a long battle with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

Brad moved around Montana a lot following Spencer’s career with Mountain Bell Telephone, growing up in Helena and finally made roots in Conrad where he graduated from High School in 1973. He played football for three years and he was one of the schools biggest fans, never missing a home game. He then attended and graduated with a degree in Economics from the University of Montana in Missoula, where he met the love of his life Kate Cramer. After marrying in 1979 the couple moved and settled down in the beautiful mountains of Evergreen, Colorado and started a family.

Brad sparked great passion for skiing, rafting, unicycling, and business. There was nothing he couldn't do except for maybe be a better golfer. He is remembered by his family and life-long friends for his contagious smile, funny smirk, quick wit, easy going personally and 'cowboy' funny jokes. Although he was a successful business man he was never flashy and never passed judgment on anyone or anything.