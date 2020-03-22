TINKER Sr., Edward R. notice published March 22, 2020
TINKER Sr., Edward R., age 88, of Helena, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings military graveside services and a social gathering along with an obituary will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.simplecremationmt.com to offer a condolence or to share a memory of Ed.

