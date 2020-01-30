Tilton, Vern Gene notice
0 comments

Tilton, Vern Gene notice

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Vern Gene Tilton passed away on Jan. 16, 2020, at age 65 in Chubbuck, Idaho. He was born March 19, 1954, to Lloyd and Mae Tilton in Kalispell, Montana. Vern was cremated at the Wilks Funeral Home in Chubbuck. Future services are expected to be held in Helena, Montana, pending a spring or summer memorial.

To plant a tree in memory of Vern Tilton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News