Tilton, Vern Gene notice

Vern Gene Tilton passed away on Jan. 16, 2020, at age 65 in Chubbuck, Idaho. He was born March 19, 1954, to Lloyd and Mae Tilton in Kalispell, Montana. Vern was cremated at the Wilks Funeral Home in Chubbuck. Future services are expected to be held in Helena, Montana, pending a spring or summer memorial.
