Synness, Wes memorial notice
The Celebration of Wes Synness's Life

Sunday, July 5, 1:00 p.m. (1300 hrs)

Little Red School House, 1635 Sierra Road

Everyone is invited and be prepared to tell your favorite Wes story.

Chicken, beans, coffee, water, Gatorade, coleslaw, fruit/veggie trays and strawberry pretzel dessert are provided.

BYOB, and Pot Luck chips, salads, mashed 'taters/gravy, rolls/butter, etc.

To plant a tree in memory of Wes Synness as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

