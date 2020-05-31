Simple Cremations

Kundy, Margaret “Peggy”, age 89, of Helena (formerly of Three Forks), passed away May 24, 2020. A private family graveside service will be Friday, May 29, at the Fairview Cemetery in Three Forks. Due to social distancing mandates related to COVID-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.