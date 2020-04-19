Simple Cremations notices for Sunday, April 19, 2020

Wanda Jean Christofferson, age 93 of Helena, Montana, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Hunter’s Point in Helena. Cremation has taken place. A complete obituary is forthcoming, and a celebration of Wanda’s life will be held in the summer. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
Gloria Lopez, 68, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
Sharon Louise Kendall, 75, of Helena, Montana passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home in Helena. A Complete obituary is forthcoming. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
Charles Scott Bethel, 63, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.