Simple Cremations notices for Sunday, April 19, 2020

Wanda Jean Christofferson, age 93 of Helena, Montana, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Hunter’s Point in Helena. Cremation has taken place. A complete obituary is forthcoming, and a celebration of Wanda’s life will be held in the summer. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

Gloria Lopez, 68, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

Sharon Louise Kendall, 75, of Helena, Montana passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home in Helena. A Complete obituary is forthcoming. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

Charles Scott Bethel, 63, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

