Simple Cremations notices for Sunday, April 19, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wanda Jean Christofferson, age 93 of Helena, Montana, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Hunter’s Point in Helena. Cremation has taken place. A complete obituary is forthcoming, and a celebration of Wanda’s life will be held in the summer. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

Gloria Lopez, 68, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

Sharon Louise Kendall, 75, of Helena, Montana passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home in Helena. A Complete obituary is forthcoming. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

Charles Scott Bethel, 63, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.