Simple Cremations Ads

WOODEN, Gilbert, 76, of Helena, Montana passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 with the love of his family at his side. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

GODDARD, Patricia Ellen, age 74, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

TOUBNAN, Olivia Delvin (Silberberg), 99, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

KUNDY, Margaret “Peggy”, age 89, of Helena (formerly of Three Forks), passed away May 24, 2020. A private family graveside service was held Friday, May 29, at the Fairview Cemetery in Three Forks. Due to social distancing mandates related to COVID-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

