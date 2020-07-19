Simple Cremation of Montana notices published July 19, 2020
MCINTOSH, Antoinette R. (George), 74, of Helena, Montana passed away suddenly of natural causes on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

MEISMER, Robert John II, 67, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

