Simple Cremation notices published June 7, 2020
Simple Cremation notices published June 7, 2020

WENINGER, Karen Gay (Wilson), 66, of Helena, Montana passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home in Helena. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

WOODEN, Gilbert "Gil" , 76, of Helena, Montana passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. Service details are pending at this time and a complete obituary is forthcoming. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

