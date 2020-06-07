Simple Cremation notices published June 7, 2020

WENINGER , Karen Gay (Wilson), 66, of Helena, Montana passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home in Helena. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com .

WOODEN, Gilbert "Gil" , 76, of Helena, Montana passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. Service details are pending at this time and a complete obituary is forthcoming. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.