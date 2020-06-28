Simple Cremation notices published June 28, 2020
Simple Cremation notices published June 28, 2020

LONG, Margaret Joyce “Maggie”, age 48, of Helena, passed away, at home, on December 8, 2019. A celebration in Maggie's honor will be held at the Kendrick Legion Baseball Field beginning at 11 A.M. Monday, June 29. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

NORRID, Jennifer L., 62, of Helena, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020 in Helena. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

