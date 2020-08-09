Simple Cremation notices published Aug. 9, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLEMAN, Donald Michael, 64, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

CRON, Jeffery Paul, 65, of Clancy, Montana passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. Simple Cremation has assisted the family. To View the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

SEMENZA, Mark Allan, 69, of Helena, Montana passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

SORENSEN, Kenneth Waldemar, age 74, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page and complete obituary, or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

SAGER, Lynn M., 63, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

