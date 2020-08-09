You have permission to edit this article.
Simple Cremation notices published Aug. 9, 2020
Simple Cremation notices published Aug. 9, 2020

COLEMAN, Donald Michael, 64, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

CRON, Jeffery Paul, 65, of Clancy, Montana passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. Simple Cremation has assisted the family. To View the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

SEMENZA, Mark Allan, 69, of Helena, Montana passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

SORENSEN, Kenneth Waldemar, age 74, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page and complete obituary, or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

SAGER, Lynn M., 63, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

