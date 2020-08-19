Simple Cremation Montana notices for Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020

Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Leroy Anderson Bolen Jr., 76, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Born March 27, 1944, the husband of Martha and a proud veteran, burial of cremated remains will be at Montana State Veteran’s Cemetery, Fort Harrison, Montana. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.