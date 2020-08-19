You have permission to edit this article.
Simple Cremation Montana notices for Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020
Leroy Anderson Bolen Jr., 76, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Born March 27, 1944, the husband of Martha and a proud veteran, burial of cremated remains will be at Montana State Veteran’s Cemetery, Fort Harrison, Montana. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

