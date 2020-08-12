Simple Cremation Montana notices for Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020

Mark B. French, age 64, of Helena, Montana passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. A memorial gathering will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at Papa Ray’s Sports Bar (20 Mt Hwy 518, Montana City, MT) from 3:00-6:00 P.M. Come share love and be comfortable. Masks are welcome not required. The complete obituary will be in tomorrow’s edition. Simple Cremation has assisted the family. To View the Tribute page or share Remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.